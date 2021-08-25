Armenian American Museum appoints inaugural Board of Governors

GLENDALE, Calif. – The Board of Trustees of the Armenian American Museum has appointed the inaugural Board of Governors to join the leadership team of the museum.

The Board of Governors is composed of philanthropic, business and community leaders dedicated to promoting understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The individuals who serve on the Board of Governors share the vision of creating a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

“We are thankful to the Board of Trustees for assembling a phenomenal group of leaders as we embark on the next major phase of the project,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.

“It is an honor to have the Board of Governors join the team and play a key role in shaping the future of the museum,” added Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian.

The Board of Governors representatives include:

LindaKay Abdulian

CEO, National Raisin Company

Nyri Achadjian

CEO, Nyri Katcho Achadjian Public Affairs

Ron Arakelian, III

CEO, Athens Services

Armenui Ashvanian, Hon.

Judge, Los Angeles County Superior Court

Vartan Barsoumian

CEO, Arsenal Apparel

Armin Eshaghian

Director/Region Executive, Bank of America

Garo Eshgian

CEO, The GARVI Group

Levon Filian

Executive Director (Ret.), Armenian Missionary Association of America

Annette Galstian

Director, GASKA Alliance Foundation Inc.

Alexis M. Gevorgian

CEO, AMG & Associates, LLC

Aida Gharakhani

CEO, Nicole Bakti, Inc.

Nina Hachigian, Amb.

Deputy Mayor of International Affairs, City of Los Angeles

Silva Hameline

CEO, RE/MAX Elite

Raymond Hartoonian

CEO, GotPrint

Berdj Karapetian

CEO, HiChoice Health Care, Inc.

Kathy Kassardjian

CEO, San Marcos Properties, LLC

Zaven Kazazian, JD

CEO, Kazazian Consulting Group, LLC

Kevin Kevonian

President, Armen Living

Michelle Kezirian

Attorney At Law, Michelle Marie Kezirian

Lisa Kradjian

Author & Speaker, Conventus Biomed, Inc., Partner

Maria Mehranian

Managing Partner, Cordoba Corporation

Margaret Mgrublian

Founder, Mgrublian Center for Human Rights

Ara Ohanian

President, Centrium Properties

Mardiros Oruncakciel

Owner, SAMCO

The inaugural Board of Governors officially commenced in April 2021.

The Board of Governors will provide strategic guidance to the organization, advance the construction, programming, and operations of the project, and play a vital role in securing the financial resources necessary for the museum in collaboration with the Board of Trustees.

Armenian Weekly