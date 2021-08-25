Armenian American Museum appoints inaugural Board of Governors

GLENDALE, Calif. – The Board of Trustees of the Armenian American Museum has appointed the inaugural Board of Governors to join the leadership team of the museum.
The Board of Governors is composed of philanthropic, business and community leaders dedicated to promoting understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The individuals who serve on the Board of Governors share the vision of creating a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.
“We are thankful to the Board of Trustees for assembling a phenomenal group of leaders as we embark on the next major phase of the project,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.
“It is an honor to have the Board of Governors join the team and play a key role in shaping the future of the museum,” added Executive Vice Chairman Zaven Kazazian.
The Board of Governors representatives include:
LindaKay Abdulian
CEO, National Raisin Company
Nyri Achadjian
CEO, Nyri Katcho Achadjian Public Affairs
Ron Arakelian, III
CEO, Athens Services
Armenui Ashvanian, Hon.
Judge, Los Angeles County Superior Court
Vartan Barsoumian
CEO, Arsenal Apparel
Armin Eshaghian
Director/Region Executive, Bank of America
Garo Eshgian
CEO, The GARVI Group
Levon Filian
Executive Director (Ret.), Armenian Missionary Association of America
Annette Galstian
Director, GASKA Alliance Foundation Inc.
Alexis M. Gevorgian
CEO, AMG & Associates, LLC
Aida Gharakhani
CEO, Nicole Bakti, Inc.
Nina Hachigian, Amb.
Deputy Mayor of International Affairs, City of Los Angeles
Silva Hameline
CEO, RE/MAX Elite
Raymond Hartoonian
CEO, GotPrint
Berdj Karapetian
CEO, HiChoice Health Care, Inc.
Kathy Kassardjian
CEO, San Marcos Properties, LLC
Zaven Kazazian, JD
CEO, Kazazian Consulting Group, LLC
Kevin Kevonian
President, Armen Living
Michelle Kezirian
Attorney At Law, Michelle Marie Kezirian
Lisa Kradjian
Author & Speaker, Conventus Biomed, Inc., Partner
Maria Mehranian
Managing Partner, Cordoba Corporation
Margaret Mgrublian
Founder, Mgrublian Center for Human Rights
Ara Ohanian
President, Centrium Properties
Mardiros Oruncakciel
Owner, SAMCO
The inaugural Board of Governors officially commenced in April 2021.
The Board of Governors will provide strategic guidance to the organization, advance the construction, programming, and operations of the project, and play a vital role in securing the financial resources necessary for the museum in collaboration with the Board of Trustees.
