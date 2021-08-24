Syrian-Armenian photographer George Urfalyan awarded by SANA news agency

Aleppo-based Armenian photographer George Urfalyan, who has covered the most dramatic moments of the Syrian war, has won an award, Arevelk newspaper reports. The photographer has been named the winner of the photo competition organised by the Syrian state news agency SANA for the coverage of the fire that had erupted at Sheikh Najjar Industrial City in Aleppo.

Urfalyan was born in 1986 in Aleppo. He is well known for the series of photos depicting different districts of Aleppo during the war.

Panorama.AM