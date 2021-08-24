Number of Artsakh war casualties is 3773, another 243 MIA – says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced to lawmakers in parliament that the number of the Armenian side’s victims of the 2020 war is 3773, with another 243 classified as missing in action.

“I am presenting the 2021-2026 government program in unusual conditions,” the prime minister said during debates of his administration’s 5-year action plan.

“The grave consequences of the 44-day war, our 3773 victims of the war, the fact that 243 soldiers are still missing, the fact that some of our captive soldiers haven’t yet returned, the thousands of displaced persons, the unusual and difficult social-economic state in Artsakh and Armenia, the alarming security challenges around Armenia and Artsakh, the crisis situation in the Sotk-Khoznavar section as a result of the unlawful invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenian sovereign territory, the periodical violations of the November 9 trilateral ceasefire statement and resulting new casualties, the tense international situation, the continuing coronavirus pandemic make this environment in which we are discussing the government program unusual,” PM Pashinyan said.

He called for the discussions to be not only about problems and challenges, but also their origins and causes, and most importantly solutions, because right now Armenia is standing at a turning point and its further course is going to be fateful for its future.

