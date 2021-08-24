Excavations resumed on site of Metsamor

Armenian-Polish international expedition consisting of twenty members have resumed excavations on ancient site of Metsamor. As the Service for the protection of historical environment and cultural museum-reservations reports, archaeologists will work in the grave field and in the city district this year. According to Ashot Piliposyan, the head of the Armenian side of the expedition and the scientific secretary of the “Protection Service” SNCO, Polish geologists have come to Armenia with Polish collegues to study the area of the monument with special devices to find out where there are more stone accumulations. According to Ashot Piliposyan, the necessity of geological research has been for a long time.

“Our partners will do a lot of work and as a result of their study we will work in the located areas next year”, mentioned A. Piliposyan․

Archaeologists will work in the areas of Metsamor site until September 15. They promise to make interesting discoveries.

Panorama.AM