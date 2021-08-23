Ecumenical Patriarch visited orphans of war in Ukraine

During his visit to Ukraine, on Sunday, August 22, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, visited the orphans of the soldiers, who passed away in defense of their country, children with disabilities, children of displaced persons, etc., as reported by vema.com.au.

The Ecumenical Patriarch said to the children: “It is very terrible to lose your parents in the war, but you can be proud of what they gave you, that is, a bright future in an independent and free country,” wishing them strength and courage to continue to support these ideals, for which their parents fought.

The Patriarch distributed souvenirs and gifts to the children.

