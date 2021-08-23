Ecumenical Patriarch met with the Greek Diaspora in Ukraine

By Kostas Onisenko

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had a meeting today with the Greek expatriates living in Ukraine.

The meeting was held at the premises of the Ecclesiastical School of the Ukrainian Church, in the monastery of St. Michael with the golden domes.

The meeting was attended by the entire delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which arrived in Ukraine to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The meeting was also attended by Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Ukraine Bishop Michael Koman, Alexandros Boudouris, First Counselor of the Greek Embassy in Ukraine, and others.

During his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch referred to the long presence of the Greeks in Ukraine, while pointing out the special role of Mariupol, a city on the shores of the Sea of Azov where the Greeks of the Crimea took refuge and settled.

Referring to the Greeks of Ukraine and the Greeks of the Diaspora living in other countries, Patriarch Bartholomew stressed the word Romiosyni, as characteristic for them.

The Ecumenical Patriarch listened carefully to the words of the members of the Greek associations in Ukraine, asking clarifying questions while insisting more on issues of education and learning the Greek language.

At some point, the head of the association of Greek artists of Ukraine “Galatia” Galina Tsumak spoke. After thanking the Ecumenical Patriarch for the Tomos of Autocephaly, Galina Tsumak said that the importance of the Tomos goes far beyond the limits of the ecclesiastical issues of Ukraine.

She also appeared confident that this historic act will inspire Greek artists in Ukraine for their next works.

The Prelate of the Ukrainian Church, Metropolitan Epifaniy, also spoke very warmly to the Greeks. He, among other things, introduced to the Greeks Bishop Epifaniy (Demetrius) of Olbia who will be in contact with the Greek community of Ukraine. The event ended with gift exchanges.