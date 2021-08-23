Armenia’s Shant Sargsyan named winner of Agzamov Memorial

Armenian young grandmaster scored 7 points out of 9 and named winner of G. Agzamov Memorial that was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Chess Federation of Armenia reported. The tournament had brought together 65 layers from 11 countries. Another representative from Armenia Tigran Harutyunyan scored 6,5 points and shared 2nd-7th places in the standings. Grandmaster Manuel Petrosyan scored 6 points, while international master Vahe Danielyan – 4,5 points.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/23/Shant-Sargsyan-Agzamov-Memorial/2553730