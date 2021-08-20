The Museum of Printing of Armenia joins izi.TRAVEL platform to offer virtual audio tours to visitors

The Museum of Printing of the National Library of Armenia joined the izi.TRAVEL, worldwide platform for audio tours and will create audio guides of the Museum exhibits.

“The platform is an open and free global platform which aims to support organisations in the culture, heritage and tourism sectors to make exploring museums and cities even more inspiring and enriching for visitors. Through this platform, the visitors will take virtual audio tours to discover the museum in a more interesting and innovative way,” the Museum of Printing said in a message on its Facebook page. Visitors are advised go through the link to get familiarized with the Museum exhibits available on the platform.

To note, the platform consists of a web and mobile application, available for iPhone, Android and Windows Phone.

Panorama.AM