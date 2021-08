FC Alashkert lost to Glasgow Rangers in Europa League play-off tie

The UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off round match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Alashkert took place in Glasgow on August 19. Alfredo Morelos’ second-half strike gave 10-man Rangers the narrowest of advantages in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie against Alashkert at Ibrox.

The second leg match will take place on August 26 at Republican stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/20/Alashkert-Rangers/2552233