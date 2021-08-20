Elina Danielyan leads at the 2021 European Individual Women Chess Championship ahead of the final round

Armenia’s Elina Danielyan defeated Bela Khotenashvili of Georgia in the 10th round of the European Individual Women’s Chess Championship. Following the victory, Danielyan moved ahead of Ukraine’s Iulija Osmak in the standings and leads with eight points. Osmak is in the second position with eight points following the draw with her compatriot Nataliya Buksa. To note, both Danielyan and Osmak are unbeaten at the championship.

Another representative from Armenia Anna Sargsyan is in the 10th position with a chance to compete qualification of the world championship.

The eleventh and final round of the championship is scheduled for August 20.

