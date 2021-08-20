1,350 buildings damaged in the 2020 war rebuilt in Artsakh

Reconstruction works of the residential and public buildings, health and educational institutions damaged in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war continue actively in Stepanakert city, Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions of Artsakh, Artsakhpress news agency reports.

“In the capital city Stepanakert, the reconstruction of 892 buildings out of 4,258 damaged in Azerbaijani shelling during the war is complete, works continue at 297 buildings,” press secretary at the Artsakh Republic Urban Development Ministry Marta Danielyan has told the news agency.

In her words, reconstruction works are complete at 112 out of damaged 560 buildings in Askeran region, 90 out of damaged 497 buildings in Martakert region and 256 out of 1203 buildings in Martuni region,

The Artsakh official has added that, in total, 195 companies are involved in the reconstruction works.

Panorama.AM