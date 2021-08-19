Remains of 6 more soldiers found during search operations in Artsakh

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found six more bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied areas in Artsakh, the country’s State Service of Emergency Situations said on Wednesday. The search operations for casualties of the 2020 war were conducted in Jrakan (Jabrayil) direction, the source said, adding the remains were retrieved and transported to Stepanakert Forensic Bureau for identification.

To note, since the ceasefire, 1,642 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former battle zones.

Panorama.AM