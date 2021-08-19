Eiina Danielyan shares the 2-4 positions at the 2021 European Individual Women Chess Championship

The 9th round of the 2021 European Individual Women Chess Championship took place on Wednesday. Armenia’s representative Elina Danielyan played draw with the leader of the tournament Yulia Osmak.

Other representatives of Armenia Maria Gevorgyan and Mariam Mkrtchyan secured victories, Anna Sargsyan, Susanna Gaboyan and Siranush Ghukasyan drew, while Lilit Mkrtchyan lost her game.

After 9 rounds played, Yulia Osmak leads the table with 7,5 points, Elina Danielyan shares the 2-4 positions with 7 points. As the chess Federation reports, the tournament will end on August 21.

Panorama.AM