Ararat Mirzoyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

Former Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan has been appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia. The relevant order has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday at the suggestion of Nikol Pashinyan.

To remind, Mirzoyan served as the Speaker of Parliament in 2019-2021.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/08/19/Ararat-Mirzoyan-appointed-foreign-minister/2551572