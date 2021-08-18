Sergey Osipyan’s “Portrait of the Unknown” included in Kinotavr Film Festival program

The film “Portrait of the Unknown” directed by Russian director of Armenian origin Sergey Osipyan “Portrait of the Unknown” has been included in the 2021 Kinotavr Film Festival main competition.

The selection committee of the festival has received 104 submissions for this year’s edition, Aleksandr Rodnyanski has told Tass news agency, adding only 15 films have been chosen to feature in the main program of the festival.

The 32nd Kinotavr Film Festival will take place between September 18-25 in Sochi.

Panorama.AM