Pashinyan hails alliance with Russia as crucial in guaranteeing Armenia’s security

YEREVAN, August 18. /TASS/. The Armenian-Russian strategic alliance, along with Yerevan’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are paramount in guaranteeing security for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Wednesday while presenting the new cabinet’s program.

“A major factor in ensuring Armenia’s security is the Armenian-Russian strategic alliance as well as Armenia’s membership in the CSTO. These items are included in our program,” he said.

The Armenian prime minister added that unblocking all transport communications is also prioritized in his program.

“Armenia stays ready to assume its share of responsibility so that lasting peace can be attained in the region,” he added.

According to the Armenian prime minister, “the protection of Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty along with the solution to the Artsakh issue (the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh – TASS) are main points in the new government’s program.”

Armenia’s new government will present its program to the parliament on August 24.

TASS