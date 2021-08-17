Armenian wrestler beats Azerbaijani rival 10-0, reaches final at the Junior World Championship

Armenian free style wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan, competing in the 125kg weight category, defeated an Azerbaijani rival 10-0 The Junior World Wrestling Championship. As the Wrestling federation of Armenia reported, adding the Armenian won over the Azeri athlete whom he had defeated earlier this year during the European Youth Championship.

To note, the Junior World Championship is a yearly event that brings together the best wrestlers from each category (Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s), aged between 18 and 20 years old.

