Welcome to Urartu, to the fortress of the god of war. Vlog from Armenia

Grigor Harutyunyan

This is a story about the Teishebaini fortress, built in honor of the Urartian god of war, thunder and storm. The ruins of the fortress are located near Lake Sevan in Armenia. Our vlogger tells us about how it was built and shows us the remnants.

https://jam-news.net/welcome-to-urartu-to-the-fortress-of-the-god-of-war-vlog-from-armenia/