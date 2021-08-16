MFA spokesman: No information on presence of Armenia citizens in Afghanistan

At the moment, there is no information about the presence of Armenian citizens in Afghanistan. Vahan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RA MFA), on Monday stated this in response to media questions.

“The RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working in this direction through various channels, clarifications have been made, but at the moment there is no information about the presence of RA citizens in Afghanistan.

It should also be noted that no petition was received from the RA citizens either.

The clarification work continues,” the Armenian foreign ministry spokesman said.

