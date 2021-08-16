Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled in Yerevan

The statue of renowned Indian political and religious leader, a pioneer of peace Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled Monday at Buenos Aires Park in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.

The event brought together Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Ara Khzmalyan; president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations , member of the upper chamber of the Indian parliament Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is on an official visit to Armenia; and Indian Ambassador Kishan Dan Deval.

“Accept the installation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan as a tribute of the Armenian people to the history of the Indian people,” Khzmalyan said, in particular, at the event.

Sahasrabuddhe, in turn thanked for the decision to place the statue of this Indian leader in Yerevan.

Ambassador Deval also thanked for the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan, considering it an evidence of strengthening and continuity of the long-standing Armenian-Indian relations.

https://news.am/eng/news/658456.html