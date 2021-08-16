ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe visits Armenian Genocide memorial

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), legislator Vinay Sahasrabuddhe visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on August 16.

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Harutyun Marutyan welcomed Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Marutyan, presenting the history of the museum, also presented the stories of the three cross-stones displayed in the memorial’s territory, dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who were killed during Azeri state sanctioned ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan in the end of the previous century.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame, and observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also visited the museum and signed the guest book. At the end of the visit, he watered the tree planted by Indian Vice President Sh. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji in 2005.

Harutyun Marutyan thanked Sahasrabuddhe for the visit and gifted him the latest publication of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

