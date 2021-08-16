Earthquake recorded 16km northeast of Bavra village in Armenia

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was registered in Armenia’s Shirak province on Monday at about 05:44 (GMT 01:44), National Service for Seismic Protection reported. The geographical coordinates of the epicenter were northern latitude 41.22⁰ and eastern longitude 43.94⁰. The quake was recorded 16km northeast of Bavra village on the Armenian-Georgian border. The epicenter of the earthquake was on the depth of 10 kilometers.

According to the source, the earthquake was felt in Armenia’s Lori and Shirak provinces with 4-5 points and in Tavush province – with 3-4 points.

To note, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake had hit the same area several hours earlier. The earthquake struck 15km northeast of Bavra village at a depth of 10km. The jolts were felt in number of settlements of Shirak and Lori provinces.

Panorama.AM