Baku denies Yerevan’s report of Azerbaijani troop’s attempt to advance in border area

BAKU, August 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has denied Armenia’s statement alleging that Azerbaijani troops attempted to advance on the border.

“The information spread by Armenia about Azerbaijani troops allegedly staging a provocation near the Qaragol Lake (or Black Lake) near the border between the two countries and the death of an Azerbaijani military serviceman is untrue,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, by making such statements, “the opposing party seeks to lay the groundwork for possible subversive activities.”

Earlier on Monday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had staged a provocation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the Syunik region in the early hours of August 16 “in a bid to advance their positions.”

The situation on the border between the two countries has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out “certain activities” in the Syunik Province in a bid to “redefine the border.” Since then, both parties have been repeatedly reporting border incidents.

TASS