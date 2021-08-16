Artsakh president held enlarged consultation on water supply issues of Stepanakert

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened on Monday an enlarged consultation dedicated to water supply issues of Stepanakert. As the Information department at the President’s Office reported, heads of relevant structures and experts made reports on the causes of failures in the water supply system.

In particular, it was noted that the situation is due to the decrease in the amount of precipitation compared to previous years, and consequently to the reduction of water resources, as well as to the sharp increase in the population of the capital due to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.

The President stressed that these days the republic is fighting against a natural disaster and in the current situation all the political speculations on the issue of water supply are groundless and unacceptable.

Karen Sargsyan, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Samvel Ghulyan, Deputy Mayor of Stepanakert, Gagik Poghosyan, director of “Water supply and Sewerage” CJSC reported the works carried out to provide potable water to the residents of waterless districts of Stepanakert, in recent days. It was noted that water tanks are being installed in waterless districts in Artsakh with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross mission, as well as potable water is delivered to the population by water trucks and fire trucks.

As a temporary solution, Harutyunyan instructed heads of relevant bodies to increase the number of water tanks to be installed in the coming days and the volume and frequency of potable water supply, as well as to use all the opportunities to reopen previously exploited artesian wells and build new wells. Arayik Harutyunyan also instructed to start to complete the construction of the Patara reservoir as soon as possible, as well as the pipeline leading from the Patara river to the water supply system of the capital. The construction of the Patara reservoir will provide an opportunity to ensure round-the-clock water supply system of the capital, as well as to solve the issue of potable and irrigation water in a number of communities in the Askeran region.

Panorama.AM