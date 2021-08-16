Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from August 10 to 16, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported on Monday. The competition was attended by 179 students from 46 countries.

As the ministry said, the Armenian team was represented by four students – Mariam Grigoryan from Yerevan Quantum College, Ruben Sargsyan from Gyumri Photon College, Hovhannes Stepanyan from the basic school of Nor Artagers village of Armavir region and Lusine Harutyunyan from the basic school of Norashen village of Ararat province.

The Olympiad comprised of two stages – theory and practice. The bronze medal was secured by Ruben Sargsyan from Photon college.

The source added that the Olympiad was initially planned to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, however due to the pandemic, the event was moved online. The Armenian team joint the event from Yerevan Quantum College.

The team was headed by Arsen Grigoryan from Yerevan State University and Vardan Asatryan from Quantum College. It is noted that the Armenian team had participated in number of international Geography Olympiads but never won medals previously.

Panorama.AM