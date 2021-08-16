 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian junior officer killed in Azerbaijani shooting in the area near Yeraskh

2021-08-16

In the early morning of August 16, the Azerbaijani military units resorted to provocation in the Nakhijevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reported.

As a result of the cross-border shooting at around 09:50, junior officer of the Armenian Armed Forces identified as Vahan D Tatosyan (born in 1975) was fatally wounded in Azerbaijani gunshot.

The Defense Ministry expresses its deep condolences to Tatosyan’s family members, friends and fellow servicemen.

As a result of retaliatory measures taken by the Armenian troops, the adversary suffered losses, the source said.

Panorama.AM

