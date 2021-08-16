Armenian junior officer killed in Azerbaijani shooting in the area near Yeraskh

In the early morning of August 16, the Azerbaijani military units resorted to provocation in the Nakhijevan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reported.

As a result of the cross-border shooting at around 09:50, junior officer of the Armenian Armed Forces identified as Vahan D Tatosyan (born in 1975) was fatally wounded in Azerbaijani gunshot.

The Defense Ministry expresses its deep condolences to Tatosyan’s family members, friends and fellow servicemen.

As a result of retaliatory measures taken by the Armenian troops, the adversary suffered losses, the source said.

Panorama.AM