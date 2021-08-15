Without Turkey, pro-Armenia states would’ve created major problems for Azerbaijan: Aliyev

Without Turkey’s support, pro-Armenian states would have caused major problems for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday.

“I am sure that without the Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces and countries would have poked their noses in our business and created major problems for us, the Azeri president said during an interview with CNN Turk.

Aliyev touched upon Turkey’s support during the 2020 Karabakh War and also Azerbaijan’s deployment of planes and vehicles to help put out the fires that started raging in Turkey’s southern provinces in late July.

“It is only natural that we show solidarity and help each other. Because Turkey is our homeland. The Shusha Declaration my dear brother [Erdoğan] and I have signed is the culmination of this. In other words, our relations have risen to the level of an alliance. Therefore, as soon as we heard about these fires, we took immediate action, sent our personnel and vehicles. I spoke with the President on the phone several times, and we quickly sent both additional personnel and vehicles.”

Azerbaijan deployed 93 fire trucks and more than 700 firefighters to Turkey to assist in the extinguishing efforts of the wildfires.

Source: Trend News Agency

https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/without-turkey-pro-armenia-states-wouldve-created-major-problems-for-azerbaijan-aliyev-3578425