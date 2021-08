Sweden’s Role in Armenia: A Talk with Swedish-Armenian Politician

Arin Karapet is a member of the Swedish parliament. Elected in 2018, he is the second Armenian to ever serve in the Riksdag, as Sweden’s legislature is known. In a conversation with CivilNet, Karapet discusses the future prospects of Armenia-Sweden relations, how he sees democratization in Armenia, and how Armenian causes are discussed in Swedish politics.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/629560/swedens-role-in-armenia-a-talk-with-swedish-armenian-politician/?lang=en