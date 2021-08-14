Tigran Abrahamyan: There is a need for urgent measures in the security system

Lawmaker from opposition “I Have Honour” faction Tigran Abrahamyan commented on the regional security in light of the recent border provocations by the Azerbaijani side.

“The official rhetoric of Azerbaijan has gradually toughened in the recent months. It is obvious that the process with Armenia and Artsakh is in deadlock, and as a way out Azerbaijan is consistently updating its demands put forward against the two Armenian states. At the same time, Azerbaijan continues increasing its defense allocations and sign new agreements on military-technical cooperation with Turkey, Israel and Pakistan,” Abrahamyan wrote, adding: “In the occurred situation, there is a need for urgent measures in the security system. If we delay this process, the crisis will deepen further and is fraught with new loses.”

