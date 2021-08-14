New report outlines long term solutions to Armenia’s economic problems

Armenia 2041, an initiative co-founded by Noubar Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan and others, has partnered with McKinsey & Co on a report titled “Armenia 2021-2041: A Macroeconomic Diagnostic”. This report traces Armenia’s economic development in the last 20 years, and highlights opportunities for growth in important sectors. While the challenges are abundant, the report presents possibilities to achieve a stable economy in the country.

Afeyan and Vardanyan join Tigran Saakyan, McKinsey & Co Partner, as well as Vache Gabrielyan, Dean of the Manoogian Simone College of Business and Economics, for a discussion on the weak and strong points of Armenia’s economy.

The full report is not yet published.

