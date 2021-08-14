Blessing of Grapes to be celebrated this Sunday

Each year on the Sunday closest to the date of August 15, the Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of the Assumption of St. Mary, the Holy Mother of God. In the Calendar of the Armenian Church, this feast is the fourth of five major feasts that are commemorated, and is the oldest one dedicated to St. Mary, Araratian Pontifical Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church

This year, the feast will be celebrated on August 15.

On the Feast of the Assumption of St. Mary, the Ceremony of the Blessing of the Grapes is conducted, and the harvest for the entire year is blessed on that day. In the Old Testament, the first harvest of the year was taken to the Church and was presented to God. Among them were wheat, grape, fig, pomegranate, olive and so on. The Armenian Apostolic Church chose grape as a symbol of the harvest.

The Armenian Church has a deep and abiding respect towards St. Mary. Special emphasis is placed on her being a mother, her honesty, her unique spirit of humility, her virtuous behavior and her unselfish dedication. For Armenian women, the Holy Virgin is the embodiment of virtue, pious motherhood, and the protector of family sacredness.

Panorama.AM