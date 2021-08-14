15 multi-apartment buildings being built in Ivanyan community of Artsakh

The construction of the first multi-apartment compound being built in Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region is in full swing. The district, which is being built through funding from “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund, comprises of 15 multi-apartment buildings and 180 apartments.

The district is planned to submit to the beneficiaries by end of 2022 and will be offered to displaced population of Mets Tagher community of the occupied “Hadrut” region.

The Minister of Urban Development of Artsakh has informed that the buildings will have 2,3 and 4-room apartments. The construction works are underway in 11 buildings, another four will be launched in the coming days.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has visited the construction site and got familiarized with the course of works. The President has instructed to launch construction of 10 similar buildings in the adjacent area for displaced population from other communities of Hadrut.

Panorama.AM