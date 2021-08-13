A Museum of Armenian National Symbols to open in Gyumri

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia, a Museum of Armenian National Symbols will open in Gyumri, second largest city of the country.

The Founder of the Museum, expert in Turkish studies Hayk Demoyan informs that the museum collection will feature flags, coat of arms, emblems, spiritual and secular symbols of Armenia, telling their history and origins through unique exhibits. As Demoyan added, the opening day of the Museum will be communicated further.

“Two new museums and a historical club were launched in Gyumri in the past six months. The results are more than satisfactory,” Demoyan said.

Panorama.AM