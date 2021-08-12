The Beirut Blast: Armenians a Year After, Պէյրութի պայթիւնը, Հայ համայնքը տարի մը ետք: Patlamadan Bir Yıl Sonra Beyrutta Ermeniler

(HyeTert) A year after the Beirut blast, HyeTert will host a panel of esteemed academics and community organizers tomorrow (today), August 12th, 1:00pm EST in a live discussion on Zoom. The program will be simultaneously broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. Hratch Tchilingirian (Oxford) and Ayda Erbal (NYU) will be moderating the discussion . The panelists will cover a wide range of issues that still impacts the conditions of the Armenian community in Lebanon, particularly in light of the recent economic crisis coupled with blackouts reaching 22 hours on a daily basis. The event will be in English and Armenian, with summary translation by HyeTert editor Tamar Karasu (Bible Society, Istanbul). For more info see below

HyeTert Presents, ՀԱՅԹԵՐԹ-ը կը ներկայացընէ, HyeTert Sunar

The Beirut Blast: Armenians a Year After

Պէյրութի պայթիւնը, Հայ համայնքը տարի մը ետք: Patlamadan Bir Yıl Sonra Beyrutta Ermeniler

12 August / Օգոստոս / Ağustos Thursday / Հինգշաբթի / Perşembe

20:00 İstanbul & Beirut, 18:00 London, 13:00 NYC, 10:00 LA, 21:00 Yerevan

in English & in Armenian, անգլերեն ու հայերեն, İngilizce ve Ermenice (Tamar Karasu tarafından Eşzamanlı Yazılı Türkçe Özet Tercüme)

Participants / Մասնակիցներ/ Katılımcılar

Arine Ghazarian – Executive Director, AGBU Lebanon

Ohannes Geukjian – American University of Beirut

Serop Ohanian – Director, Howard Karagheusian Center, Bourj Hammoud

Varouj Tenbelian – Editor in Chief, Darperag21

Vera Yacoubian – ANC Middle East Director

Moderators / Հաղորդավարներ / Moderatörler

Ayda Erbal – New York University

Hratch Tchilingirian – Oxford University

Sponsored by Norwegian Helsinki Committee