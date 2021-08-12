Defense Ministry reports shooting toward Yeraskh direction by Azeri forces

subdivisions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, firing from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry reported.

The enemy’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian servicemen. There are no casualties on the Armenian side, the source said, adding as of 23:00, Wednesday, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable.

Panorama.AM