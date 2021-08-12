Armenia Rejects Azerbaijan’s Accusations of Violation of Trilateral Statement on Karabakh

YEREVAN (Sputnik) – The Armenian Foreign Ministry rejected on Wednesday accusations by the Azerbaijani side that Yerevan violated the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in November 2020.

“In recent days, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have intensified their provocative actions both against the Armed Forces of Armenia and against units of the Artsakh [Karabakh] Defense Army… The Azerbaijani side is trying to cover up its aggressive actions, accusing the Armenian side of violating the trilateral statement of November 9 and openly distorting the text of the statement itself,” the Armenian ministry said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that Armenia, in violation of the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, allegedly deployed its military there.

The 44-day armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh took place last September. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire on 10 November 2020, in which the sides cemented their respective territorial gains and losses and agreed to Russian peacekeepers to be deployed to the region to monitor the truce.

