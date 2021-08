Armenia recalls Ambassador to Israel

Armenia has recalled its Ambassador to Israel. The relevant decree was signed by President Armen Sarkissian upon the suggestion of the Prime Minister, the President’s press office reported. To note, Ambassador Armen Smbatyan has served as Ambassador of Armenia to Israel since 2018.

Later criminal case was opened against him. Smbatyan stands accused of assisting in the alleged abuse of power in the 2000s at a time when he served as Ambassador of Armenia to Russia.

Panorama.AM