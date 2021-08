Search operations for casualties of the 2020 war to continue in Mataghis-Talish direction

The search operations to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action will continue in Mataghis-Talish directions on Wednesday, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

As the Service added, the operation will be conducted by one unit of rescuers, and the results will be communicated further.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,634 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones.

Panorama.AM