In Memory of Robert Edward Avedikian

Robert Edward Avedikian, beloved son, brother, Amo, boyfriend, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away due to medical complications following a stroke, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. He was surrounded by his mother, brother and girlfriend.

Robert, a proud Armenian American who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, lived life each day to its fullest. As such, his life will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 25 beginning at noon at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park Old North Church (Red Chapel Top of the Hill) located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive. Funeral services will be followed by interment at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn – Ascending Dawn.

He is preceded in death by his beloved father Edward Avedikian and survived by his adoring mother Betty Avedikian; his confidant and brother Eddie William Avedikian Jr. and his wife Lynnette Tatosyan-Avedikian; his favorite little humans – his nephews – Noah, Haig and Luke Avedikian; his devoted girlfriend Brandy Hill; dozens of his “favorite” cousins, aunts and uncles (Avedikians, Balians, Meguerditchians, Sevgians); and his friends – all of whom he loved with all his heart.

Robert lit up every room and every life he ever walked into. He was the life of the party, the lender of hand, the constant source of joy and laughter in so many people’s lives. With his hands, he constructed homes and built communities. His life, though cut short, was full of love.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in The Edward M. Avedikian Sunday School Activities Fund, established in 2016 in loving memory of Edward M. Avedikian and Robert Avedikian, Mount Ararat Bible Church, 17216 Saticoy St. Suite 624, Lake Balboa, CA 91406.

