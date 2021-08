Azerbaijan applied combat drones toward Defense Army positions

On August 11, at around 08:29-08:58 a.m. the Azerbaijani forces applied combat drones in the direction of the positions of the Arstakh Defense Army. the Armenian side suffered no losses, the Defense Army reported in a press statement.

The relevant materials and the information have been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, the source said.

Panorama.AM