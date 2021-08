Armenia successfully tests modernized Osa-AK missile systems

Armenia has conducted successful testing of the modernized Osa-AK systems with combat firing. The tests took place at the Marshal Baghramyan range, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the source, during the testing, the operation and combat capacity of the modernized blocks and the mechanism of the systems were checked. All targets were traced and successfully hit, the source added.

Panorama.AM