President briefs Aram I on situation in Artsakh

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

As per the respective statement, the President briefed the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia on the situation in Artsakh, the ongoing reconstruction and construction works, as well as the problems of the Artsakh people who have become displaced as a result of the war last fall. At the same time, Harutyunyan thanked Aram I for his constant support of Artsakh.

In his turn, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia expressed his support to the people of Artsakh, expressing confidence that by joint efforts they will be able to overcome the existing challenges and resolve the problems facing Artsakh.

