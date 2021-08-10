Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in Artsakh from 16:00 to 22:00 on August 9 at the south-western direction (Shosh-Mkhitarashen), the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

“Besides firing firearms, the Azerbaijani military used a SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launcher, firing three shells at Armenian positions. The Armenian side doesn’t have casualties. The relevant information regarding the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeepers.”

The Artsakh Defense Army command called on the Azerbaijani side to adhere to the agreements and refrain from further escalating the situation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

