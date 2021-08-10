Acting Armenian FM discussed the NK settlement and regional processes with Artsakh FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Аcting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the press service at the Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry reported.

Issues related to the foreign policy of the two Armenian states, regional processes and the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict were discussed during the conversation. The parties stressed the importance of a comprehensive settlement of the issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Babayan and Grigoryan rated high the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in maintaining peace and stability in the region.The interlocutors underlined the necessity to further strengthen and deepen the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora ties.

The parties also touched upon the prospects for expanding cooperation between the foreign ministries of Artsakh and Armenia, the source said.

Panorama.AM