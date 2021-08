US Ambassador visits Tatev monastery

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo enjoyed the picturesque views of the Syunik region and visited the Tatev monastery, the Embassy reported on Facebook.

“They had a wonderful informative conversation with the priest who presented the history of the monastery. They left the monastery by taking a ropeway and enjoyed the bird’s eye view of the unbelievably beautiful nature,” the post read along with shared pictures from the scene.

Panorama.AM