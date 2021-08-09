The parents of war prisoners and missing soldiers protest outside the government building

The parents of soldiers, who went missing or taken hostage during the 44-day war in Artsakh, staged a protest on Monday outside the Armenian government building, demanding that the authorities take urgent action to find their sons and organize the swift return of the war prisoners.

“I talked over the phone with my son four days ago. What can they tell us except saying they were good? We have come here to ask the authorities when they are planning to bring our sons back. We have been misled for the past six months. How much longer do we have to wait and for what?” one of the parents told reporters.

Another protesting parent complained that the government officials refuse to accept them and provide answers to their questions. “We are not aware which body is dealing with the issue of the war prisoners and have no idea whom we can apply for support to find out about the fate of our sons,” added a parent from Shirak province.

He added that deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan had entered the government building earlier today but they didn’t approach him with questions. “They [authorities ed.] are fighting for their posts only, and none of them are interested in our concerns, how many prisoners are kept and when they will return,” said the parent, adding he is set to do whatever it takes and take any action for the sake of the return of his son.

Panorama.AM