CSTO Secretary General visiting Armenia on a working trip

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas Secretary General has arrived Monday in Armenia on a working visit to meet with the top political and military leadership of the country, the press service at the organization reported.

On August 9-10, he is scheduled to meet with Nikol Pashinyan, the Acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan and the Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan. It is noted that in the course of the meetings Stanislav Zas will inform the Armenian side about the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, as well as about the preparation for the next session of the Collective Security Council.

Panorama.AM