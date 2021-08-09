Call for submissions: International piano competition in Armenia

By Gabriel Myers Hansen

Applications are currently ongoing for the second edition of the Harmonium OnlinePlus International Piano Competition scheduled from 15 October to 29 November in Yerevan, Armenia. It is open to musicians of all nationalities.

Put together by the Harmonium Music Development Center in cooperation with 3A Recital Agency, the contest is running with the vision of discovering talented performers across the globe, providing performance opportunities, educational and social interaction between young musicians and distinguished professionals. The organisers say the programme will also facilitate a direct bridge between online and live networks.

Aside from the prizes, the winners will also get the opportunity to perform at the Harmonium International Music Festival and Summer Academy in 2022. They will perform at concert venues in Armenia and Malaysia, among other countries, as well as have an extensive course of masterclasses with distinguished professors of music.

The piano competition will be held in two divisions, namely the solo piano and concerto.

Each division is divided into five age categories:

*Junior (up to 10 years old inclusive)

*Junior Artists (up to 13 years old inclusive)

*Young Intermediate (up to 16 years old inclusive)

*Young Artists (up to 19 years old inclusive)

*Master (up to 35 years old inclusive)

How to apply

Interested musicians can fill a registration form here and complete a video submission form here.

Video submission guidelines

*The video recording link of each round must be submitted separately in one file via Google Drive or We Transfer platforms using the video submission form. Editing between pieces is permitted. No YouTube link is allowed.

*For concerto division, participants must use only grand pianos (no electronic pianos or uprights).

*The camera must be placed in a static position to make the applicant’s face and hands visible.

*A professional recording is not mandatory, but submitted recording must be of high-quality video and audio with no background noise.

*While uploading the video recording file link through the platforms mentioned earlier, applicants must name the file in the following way: name_surname_round1, name_surname_round2, name_surname_concerto.

*Applicants using Google Drive must ensure that they choose the “Anyone with the Link” option while creating the link instead of “Restricted”.

*Copy the created link and paste it to the application form fields.

*The same steps must be implemented for uploading the self-presentation video.

*The Harmonium OnlinePlus IMC reserves the exclusive rights to re-upload the video submitted by contestants for marketing or any other purpose.

Note:

*Applicants are allowed to participate in both divisions and take part in more than one age category.

*The solo piano division and all age categories consist of two rounds.

*The concerto division with all age categories consists of one round.

*The video submission deadline for the solo piano category is 10 October for the first round and 1 November for the second round.

*The video submission deadline for the concerto division is 5 November.

Prize

The grand winner will receive the following:

*A cash prize of $1 000.

*A scholarship worth $2 000 (includes a fully covered invitation to Harmonium International Piano Festival and Summer Academy to be held in July 2022).

*A debut CD with TM Production Classic.

*Engagement with Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra during 2022 concert season.

*Recital performance at Fresco International Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, next year.

*Debut recital in Malaysia at UCSI within the frame of Harmonium International Piano Festival.

*Possible worldwide engagements during the 2022-23 concert season.

For more information, email info@harmoniumonlineplus.com or visit the competition’s official website.

