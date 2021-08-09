Barbaros Şansal donates €20,000 to Greek firefighting efforts, mocks “strong and rich Turkey”

Renowned Turkey-born fashion designer and activist, Barbaros Şansal, generously donated €20,000 to Greek firefighting efforts.

Şansal, known for his anti-war activism and advocating for social progress, is a critic of the Turkish state.

He was detained in occupied northern Cyprus and deported to Istanbul for criticising Turkish society in a video published on January 1, 2017. He said:

“While scores of journalists are in prison, while children are sexually harassed, raped, while corruption and bribes are everywhere, while extremists are distributing shit to you in the streets, are you still celebrating the New Year?”

“I am not… Carry on your celebration in disgrace, misery and dirt.

“Drown in your shit, Turkey.”

The fashion designer was released from prison on March 2, 2017 and wrote a book about his treatment in prison, his arrest and attempted lynching.

Şansal on a Tweet on Friday announced his donation to Greek firefighting efforts, whilst also mocking Turkey.

“Since Turkey is very rich and strong, I decided to donate 20 000 Euros to the Greek NGOs that suffered disasters due to the fires. Put your hand in your pocket. Even in the smallest matters one neighbor can help another,” he said.

Türkiye çok zengin ve strong olduğu için yangınlar nedeni ile afet yaşayan Yunanistan STK larına 20 000 Euro bağış yapma kararı aldım. Sizde elinizi cebinize atın. Komşu komşunun külüne muhtaçtır. — Barbaros Sansal (@barbarosansalfn) August 6, 2021

https://greekcitytimes.com/2021/08/09/barbaros-sansal-donates-e20000/