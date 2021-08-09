Anti-Turkey military school provides free training in Armenia

***HyeTert is of the opinion that this source and/or content contains/propagates false and/or misleading information. Before sharing the content, please take these warnings into consideration and check the content and/or source from reliable sources.***

Armenians have formed a new anti-Turkey terrorist group and have been providing free military training at a so-called school named “POGA,” which has been supported by other terrorist groups such as the PKK and ASALA, according to the chairperson of an association that fights the spread of misinformation. Savaş Eğilmez, the Chairperson of the Association to Counter Unfounded Genocide Claims (ASIMED), noted that POGA has been providing military training to militants from different age groups since March 29, 2021, Türkiye Newspaper reported Monday. Eğilmez continued by saying that POGA provides over $100 to individuals making propaganda on behalf of the school. The newly founded radical school is financially supported by the Armenian diaspora, as well as the PKK and ASALA, Eğilmez said, adding that they recruit militants from Europe and the Middle East. In calls made on social media outlets, POGA asks all Armenians aged 18 to 55 to join them and take up arms against Turkey and Azerbaijan. POGA even pledges to pay for airfare on direct flights from Moscow to Yerevan. While POGA’s main focus is on youth, men and women alike also attend training sessions provided by former military experts. Training includes shooting, first aid, military tactics and how to use military equipment, as well as psychological training. “Do not look for an enemy on this side of the border. Your enemy is on the other side of the border, the same vile and barbaric. You will not defeat that enemy with insult or slander,” says a post on the so-called school’s Facebook Page, which makes anti-Turkey and anti-Azerbaijan propaganda. Armenia suffered a heavy defeat after the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year. Clashes erupted on September 27, and the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating cease-fire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation. The two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement on November 10 to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution. Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties. Turkey objects to the presentation of these incidents as “genocide,” describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties. Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue. Sabah Gazetesi